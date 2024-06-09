x

Evento de salud mental realizado por zoom de parte del South Texas Health System

Hoy en la tarde entre las 5:30 p.m. y 6:30 p.m., el hospital south texas health system tendra un foro virtual gratuito para contestar todas sus preguntas en tiempo real.

 Para ingresar al evento,  le tendremos el código para entrar a través de zoom en nuestra página, k-r-g-v punto com diagonal hechos guión valle después del noticiero.

Zoom Meeting ID: 950 0674 0507

Passcode: 845947

1 year ago Thursday, July 07 2022 Jul 7, 2022 Thursday, July 07, 2022 2:45:00 PM CDT July 07, 2022
