EXCLUSIVE: Interview with SpaceX founder at Boca Chica job fair

BOCA CHICA – The founder of SpaceX, Elon Musk, spoke to CHANNEL 5 NEWS outside Thursday night's job fair. He talked about their new rocket, why Boca Chica is an important location and goals to go to Mars.

SpaceX is building a new production facility next to the UTRGV Stargate Center for a new rocket model with an attached spaceship. Musk says if it's successful, it'll be the first fully reusable space launch vehicle.

The company is currently hiring for 41 positions posted online here, including several engineering positions and many more technician and construction spots to get a starship built and ready to test.

