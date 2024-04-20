Expert offers advice for people planning to retire amid pandemic
Related Story
For many people, the coronavirus pandemic disrupted retirement plans.
The stock market crashed after the pandemic struck but quickly recovered during the remainder of 2020.
Provision Brokerage CEO Eric Couch, a retirement specialist, said people considering retirement should put together a budget.
The budget should include Social Security payments, pensions and other retirement income. If projected expenses are higher than income, investing retirement savings in a relatively safe asset, such as an annuity, may make sense.
Watch the video for the full story.
News
For many people, the coronavirus pandemic disrupted retirement plans. The stock market crashed after the pandemic struck but quickly... More >>
News Video
-
DNA results from Hidalgo County ocelot stir debate over where it came...
-
Police chief: San Juan man confesses to strangling, dumping dog’s body
-
Camargo authorities: Search underway for body of drowned American teen near Rio...
-
Texas A&M Forest Service warns of risk of wildfires in the Valley
-
PSJA High School student awarded $52,000 scholarship from Texas National Bank
Sports Video
-
Chargers baseball aiming for uncharted playoff territory
-
UTRGV Baseball Knocks Off (RV) Texas for First Time in 53 Years
-
Soaring South Hawks zero in on deep playoff run
-
Weslaco native pro-boxer, Brandon Figueroa, prepares for the ring
-
Harlingen's Faith Franklin eyes setting records at Area Track & Field Meet