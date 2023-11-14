Expert spotlights food poverty in the Valley
Related Story
MCALLEN – In the Rio Grande Valley, more than 50% of the residents live in poverty, playing a factor in the increase of people struggling with diabetes and obesity.
Families living in poverty don’t make healthy choices, because they want to target a meal for five dollars versus a $10 meal, according to Debra Franco, a child hunger outreach specialist.
Health experts say the best way to look at healthy eating is not that it’s more expensive, but that it’s just more of a priority in the budget.
Watch the video above for the full story.
News
MCALLEN – In the Rio Grande Valley, more than 50% of the residents live in poverty, playing a factor in... More >>
News Video
-
City of Edinburg fixing water leak on University Drive for second time
-
Pump Patrol: Nov. 13, 2023
-
Non-profit says Valley children at high-risk of developing type 2 diabetes
-
Catholic Charities Rio Grande Valley get ready for annual charity event
-
SpaceX prepares for rocket launch, still need approval from Feds