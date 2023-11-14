x

Expert spotlights food poverty in the Valley

MCALLEN – In the Rio Grande Valley, more than 50% of the residents live in poverty, playing a factor in the increase of people struggling with diabetes and obesity.

Families living in poverty don’t make healthy choices, because they want to target a meal for five dollars versus a $10 meal, according to Debra Franco, a child hunger outreach specialist.

Health experts say the best way to look at healthy eating is not that it’s more expensive, but that it’s just more of a priority in the budget.

