Experts weigh in on active shooter trainings at Texas schools

After the tragedy in Uvalde, some law enforcement experts say it's better to be ready in the event of an active shooter, rather than be unprepared. But one leader of a teachers' group believes more training isn't going to solve the problem.

Harry Jimenez, an active shooter instructor, believes better cooperation with multiple law enforcement agencies could save lives during an active shooter situation.

"What we don't believe is on just doing drills without training because you're setting up the schools for failure,” Jimenez said.

After working undercover operations with Homeland Security and leading criminal investigations in San Antonio, Jimenez has provided hours of active shooter training with police departments, first responders and teachers.

"But we have to have an integrated response,” Jimenez said.

Jimenez believes detailed and repetitive realistic training on school campuses could lead to fewer deaths, compared to similar workshops with limited hands-on practice.

Ovidia Molina is president of the Texas State Teachers Association and says Gov. Greg Abbott should do more to curb gun violence.

“And take action into making sure that weapons aren't put in the hands of dangerous people," Molina said.

Molina doesn't believe training and unannounced security checks will make schools any safer.

Last week, Gov. Abbott ordered all public schools in Texas to go through an active-shooter training.

Jimenez says that these trainings could go on through the month of December.