Experts weigh in on federal gas tax suspension
Related Story
Gas prices keep going up in the Valley and across the country. As a possible solution, President Biden is contemplating a pause on the federal gas tax, but still needs help from Congress to make that plan happen.
However, the Biden administration said the suspension would not impact the Highway Trust Fund.
News
News Video
-
CDC reports 3 Valley counties have high Covid transmission rates
-
TxDOT provides tour of new westbound bridge on Pharr interchange
-
Valley residents react to Supreme Court overturning Roe. V. Wade
-
Hidalgo County reports two coronavirus-related deaths, 1,159 cases of COVID-19
-
Cause of fire at Donna club under investigation