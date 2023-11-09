EXPLAINER: Propositions that protect Valley farming, create funds dedicated to water projects

This election cycle is a constitutional amendment cycle with 14 props on the ballot.

There is one that could impact the Valley's farming industry.

If approved, Proposition 1 would protect the right to engage in farming, ranching, timber production and wildlife management.

"We, the local farmers, are the ones that bring a lot of the food to your table. [We are] able to do it because there aren't many restrictions," Edinburg farmer Daniel Cordero said.

Critics say this proposition would take away a city's ability to hold farmers and ranchers accountable.

"The law is designed to try and protect local government overreach and that is the key here because the fight is essentially over how much regulation do local governments have," Political Science Professor at University of Texas San Antonio Jon Taylor said.

Another proposition on the ballot is Proposition 6. If it passes, it would create state funds dedicated to water projects.

Something many say would be beneficial in the Valley because cities could use that money to improve drainage.

"As the Valley grows in population, that means more water capacity for the citizens. That's needed and construction in the water industry right now, facilities are getting more and more expensive, meaning we need more money available to us," McAllen Public Utilities General Manager Mark Vega said.

Those against Prop 6 say it would take away money from other state funds and could impact things like salaries for teachers.

Polling locations across the Valley will be open until 7 p.m. Tuesday.

For the latest election results, click on the Vote 2023 button on our website homepage, or click here.