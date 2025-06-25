x

Exposiciones artísticas realizadas con artículos reciclables

By: Karol Garcia

Silly Goose Brand by Dosun Lee recicla y reutiliza artículos usados en buen estado a precios accesibles para ayudar a las personas a adaptarse a la economía actual y a las dificultades actuales. 

El 13 y 14 de junio, Edinburg celebró su primera Feria de Arte del Sur de Texas, con una exposición de bellas artes con jurado. El evento se realizó en el nuevo edificio de Artes Culturales de la ciudad y marcó un momento importante para la comunidad artística local.

Ubicación: 611 S Main St., en el centro de McAllen. 

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

