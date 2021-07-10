FAA Announces Flight Restrictions Near SpaceX Boca Chica Launch Site

BOCA CHICA BEACH- Airspace will be restricted near the SpaceX Boca Chica Launch site from Monday March 25 to Wednesday March 27.

The Federal Aviation Administration made the announcement Friday on its website.

No aircraft will be allowed within 1.26 miles of the site.

The notice lists the reason for the restriction as "to provide a save environment for rocket launch and recovery".

A portion of Highway 4 is also expected to shut down this week.

A spokesperson for SpaceX said a short static fire test will be performed in the coming days.