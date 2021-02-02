Facebook Users Advised to 'Clean' Account to Control Advertisements

WESLACO – It's a good time for some spring cleaning on your Facebook page.

Facebook says the ads you see on their social media page are tailored by the information you share with the website.

For that reason, it's good to check to see what Facebook knows about you every so often.

"Advertisers know how to create certain ads or videos to your liking,” says KRGV Digital Content Coordinator David Perez.

Perez says you can see a list of active apps that are connected to your Facebook.

Those apps have some degree of connection to your account and are also a good idea to clean out.

"You can go into your account settings, under apps," says Perez. "And, it would give you a list of the active apps that are connected to your Facebook."

Facebook says ads are necessary to keep the website free. You can have a hand in how you use it.