Faced with shortage of laptops, Mercedes ISD will provide one laptop per family for online classes

As students in Mercedes prepare to start online classes, some will be forced to share laptops with their siblings.

The coronavirus pandemic created high demand for laptops. The Mercedes Independent School District wasn't able to acquire enough devices for every student.

While the school district waits for more devices to arrive, Mercedes ISD is providing one laptop to each family.

"Eventually, our goal is to be a one-to-one district," said Superintendent Carolyn Mendiola.

A parent who contacted Channel 5 News said she's concerned her child in high school and her child in seventh grade will be forced to share a laptop.

Watch the video for the full story.