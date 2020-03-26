x

Facial recognition cameras now activated at the border

Related Story

BROWNSVILLE – Facial recognition cameras are now activated at the Brownsville port of entry.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS first reported about the new technology over week ago being set up at the Progreso port of entry.

According to Customs and Border Protection, the new cameras come after a mandate from Congress and were recommended by the 9/11 Commission.

Officials say photos taken of U.S. citizens will be deleted after 12 hours – people who are not U.S. citizens will be kept in the system permanently.

For more information watch the video above.

News
Facial recognition cameras now activated at the...
Facial recognition cameras now activated at the border
BROWNSVILLE – Facial recognition cameras are now activated at the Brownsville port of entry. CHANNEL 5 NEWS first reported... More >>
4 weeks ago Tuesday, February 25 2020 Feb 25, 2020 Tuesday, February 25, 2020 6:29:00 AM CST February 25, 2020
Radar
7 Days