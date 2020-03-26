Facial recognition cameras now activated at the border

BROWNSVILLE – Facial recognition cameras are now activated at the Brownsville port of entry.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS first reported about the new technology over week ago being set up at the Progreso port of entry.

According to Customs and Border Protection, the new cameras come after a mandate from Congress and were recommended by the 9/11 Commission.

Officials say photos taken of U.S. citizens will be deleted after 12 hours – people who are not U.S. citizens will be kept in the system permanently.

