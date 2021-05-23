x

Falcons Ready for Match-up With Bowie

LOS FRESNOS - On Thursday the Los Fresnos Falcons Softball Team welcomed members of the community to Memorial Park across from campus to a meet-the-team tailgate party on the eve of game one of their Sweet 16 match-up against 5th ranked Austin Bowie.

Hear from the Falcons as they prepare to continue their history making season. 

