Falfurrias Most Wanted Capture

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) - Four people have been rescued by a Coast Guard helicopter crew after their boat capsized 15 miles north of Port Mansfield in far South Texas.
The Coast Guard says the four were aboard an 18-foot (5-meter) boat and were not wearing life jackets but the water depth - about 3 feet - blocked small boat crews from the Coast Guard from assisting.
A helicopter crew was summoned from Corpus Christi and arrived at the scene before dawn Sunday, hoisted two of the stranded people and took them to the Port Isabel-Cameron County airport. The chopper then returned to retrieve the remaining two people.
The Coast Guard says no one was injured.
