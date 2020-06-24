Fall Season Busiest for Clean-Up Crews on South Padre Island
Trash left on the shores of South Padre Island can cause big problems for beach goers.
Clean-up crews say the fall season is one of their busiest times of the year.
CHANNEL 5'S Cecilia Gutierrez spoke to a business owner who says she's seen the most trash right after summer.
