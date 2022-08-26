Family and community honor fallen Valley soldier

Hidalgo County law enforcement escorted the body of a Valley soldier to a funeral home in Mission on Tuesday.

The body of Staff Sgt. Robert Magallan, 29, with Fort Hood's 11th Signal Brigade, was taken to Rivera Funeral Home in Mission.

SSG Magallan was stationed in Fort Hood and recently died in a vehicle-related incident in eastern Europe, according to Hidalgo County officials.

Magallan was provided a military escort in addition to the police escort from the Hidalgo County Precinct 3 Constable's Office and Hidalgo County Sheriff's Department.

Watch the video above for the full story.