x

Family Gives Thanks to McAllen Firefighters

Related Story

MCALLEN – A family is thanking the heroic actions of several McAllen firefighters.

Six members of the McAllen Fire Department recently resuscitated Xavier Romeros while onboard a flight.

The family says he survived the emergency landing but passed away three days later.

As a gift, the crew was presented with five custom axes and six plaques.

Watch the video above for more information.

News
Family Thanks McAllen Firefighters for Their Heroic...
Family Thanks McAllen Firefighters for Their Heroic Actions
MCALLEN – A family is thanking the heroic actions of several McAllen firefighters. Six members of the McAllen Fire Department... More >>
5 years ago Thursday, May 24 2018 May 24, 2018 Thursday, May 24, 2018 3:36:42 PM CDT May 24, 2018
Radar
7 Days