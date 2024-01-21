Family Gives Thanks to McAllen Firefighters
MCALLEN – A family is thanking the heroic actions of several McAllen firefighters.
Six members of the McAllen Fire Department recently resuscitated Xavier Romeros while onboard a flight.
The family says he survived the emergency landing but passed away three days later.
As a gift, the crew was presented with five custom axes and six plaques.
Watch the video above for more information.
