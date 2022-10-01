Family health event to be held in Edinburg
Related Story
A family health event will be held Monday at the Edinburg Walmart on University Drive.
The event will be from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Parents will be able to get information on all things COVID-19, and with school back in session, Hidalgo County's Health Authority and the state department are stressing vaccinations.
"We absolute believe that the number one tool for a disease that can not be cured, is prevention," Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez said. "And the number one tool of prevention, without a doubt, mathematically proven over and over again, is the vaccine."
News
A family health event will be held Monday at the Edinburg Walmart on University Drive. The event will be... More >>
News Video
-
Students detained after fight breaks out at Edcouch-Elsa High School
-
Gubernatorial candidates spar over immigration issues during debate
-
Students detained after fight breaks out at Edcouch-Elsa High School
-
Two men arrested in string of Mission-area robberies
-
Man charged with intoxication manslaughter following deadly crash in Weslaco