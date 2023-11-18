Family identifies 4-year-old boy killed in Donna fire

A family in Donna continues to recover after a 4-year-old boy was found dead Tuesday following a house fire.

Julio Enrique Lara was identified by his family as the victim in the blaze. According to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, autopsy results show the boy died of smoke inhalation.

Investigators said Lara was at the house with his grandmother, his aunt and her baby. Those three individuals were able to make it out of the home when the fire happened.

Lara’s family spoke with Channel 5 News’ sister station, Noticias RGV.

Lara’s grandfather said the boy and his parents were in town visiting from Reynosa.

“They couldn’t get the boy out of the house,” Lara’s grandfather — Martín Aldape — said. “The kids were both in their bed… but one of them got up to use the bathroom, and he never came back. The fire grew within minutes.”

Fire investigators said the fire is still considered undetermined but through their investigation, they were able to determine the fire started from some candles that were left unattended on shelves.

Lara's family have set up a GoFundMe page following his death.