Family mourns loved one killed in tornado

A family continues to mourn a loved one killed in the Laguna Heights tornado.

"We didn't know what to say because we were in shock. We couldn't believe that something like that happened," Danial Martinez said.

Martinez is 41-year-old Robert Flores' cousin. She says the family was awake when the severe weather rolled in.

"We had a call, a group chat and in that group chat we saw that there were sirens and firefighters," Martinez said.

Flores' family says a nearby trailer lifted during the storm and landed on Flores' home. Rescue crews tried to save his life when they arrived at the scene.

"The firefighters tried to ask him questions or see if he could respond, he never responded," Martinez said.

Flores was a father to a six-month-old baby; he would've turned 42 years old in a few weeks.

"You can see the path where it went through, we have a lot of trailers that were damaged flipped over and destroyed," Cameron County Emergency Management Coordinator Tom Hushen said. "The streets are getting a little bit better, but you can still see the devastation that's out there."

Meanwhile, Flores' loved ones are cherishing the time they had together, remembering Flores as a funny, kind, hardworking and caring father.