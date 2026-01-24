Family of Edinburg CISD student who died after collapsing during practice donating her organs
A 14-year-old female student at Robert Vela High School died on Thursday, days after she was hospitalized for collapsing during soccer practice, Edinburg CISD said.
The family of Christine Fontana said she died of an aneurysm, and her organs are being donated.
According to a statement from Edinburg CISD, Fontana was warming up for soccer practice when she collapsed on Jan. 15, 2026. She passed away on Jan. 22.
“Our prayers are with her family,” the district said in a statement. “Grief counselors are available for teammates and any students who wish to speak with someone. Support will continue to be offered in the coming days."
A GoFundMe was set up in honor of Fontana. Click here to donate.
