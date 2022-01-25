x

Family of fallen officer to offer scholarships to Valley children of law enforcement

MISSION – The family of a fallen police officer is giving back to the Rio Grande Valley.

The Valley has honored Cpl. Jose “Speedy” Espericueta in numerous ways from naming streets after him to an entire neighborhood.

The community rallied behind his family when they needed it most. Now, his family wants to give back and pick up where Speedy left off – helping others.

Bobbie Espericueta and the Speedy Memorial Foundation will be giving 10 $1,000 scholarships to Valley children with parents in law enforcement.

