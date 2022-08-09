Family of Nahomi Rodriguez seeks answers 6 years after disappearance
Today marks six years since the disappearance of a San Benito teen.
Nahomi Rodriguez,19, was last seen working at McDonalds in Harlingen when she disappeared in 2016.
Months later, her remains were found but there is still no known suspect.
Harlingen Police said that forensics could not determine a cause of death.
Her family is still looking for answers.
