Family Question Loved One's Death in Progreso, Investigation Underway

PROGRESO – Police are now treating a man's death as a homicide.

They are trying to figure out why 67-year-old Ruben Garcia, who spent just about half of his 67 years in the city of Progreso and was well-known, was found dead Sunday with wounds on his head.

He was found along International Blvd in Progreso.

His brother, Antonio Garcia, is speaking up.

Antonio says his brother owned a home nearby and walked around town every day and people knew him well.

"I don't know how this happened to him. They loved him a lot in Progreso. People there knew him. I don't understand why they would hurt him," says Garcia.

Police believe the person responsible may not have known Ruben by name, but knew who he was.

Watch the video for the full story.