Family's Home Destroyed after Electrical Shortage

EDINBURG- A family is left picking up the pieces after their house was destroyed by a fire.

Nora Reyes says she never thought she would spend the week before Christmas homeless.

Reyes and seven other families member lived inside the home. Their home went up in flames on Friday. The family lost everything in the fire.

"My daughter heard an explosion; she said something exploded. It was actually a fan that connected to the outlet," said Reyes.

No one was injured in the blast.

Edinburg Fire Chief Shawn Snider says the blazer was caused by an electrical short. Chief Snider says they often see accumulation of dust in these types of fans. Chief Snider says they're cheap but can be very dangerous.

"They're very economical. You can buy them for $10, $15, $20 bucks. They're not designed to live forever. So if you start hearing it make noise or the fan blade gets bent, you need to throw it away and get a new one."

Reyes hopes they can rebuild.