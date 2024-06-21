x

Farmacia en McAllen ofrece remedios curativos naturales

By: Esmeralda Medellin

Related Story

Catherine Castillo, propietaria de Sage Apothecary Co. visita Noticias RGV para comentarnos sobre su tienda de salud y belleza ubicada en McAllen. 

La tienda es una farmacia de remedios curativos naturales con productos de autocuidado, entre otros artículos naturales.

Ubicación de la tienda: 1624 N. 10th Street Suite #2, McAllen, Texas 78501

Instagram: @sageapothecaryco

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

News
Farmacia en McAllen ofrece remedios curativos naturales
Farmacia en McAllen ofrece remedios curativos naturales
Catherine Castillo, propietaria de Sage Apothecary Co. visita Noticias RGV para comentarnos sobre su tienda de salud y belleza ubicada... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 20 2024 Jun 20, 2024 Thursday, June 20, 2024 12:57:00 PM CDT June 20, 2024
Radar
7 Days