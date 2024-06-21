Farmacia en McAllen ofrece remedios curativos naturales
Catherine Castillo, propietaria de Sage Apothecary Co. visita Noticias RGV para comentarnos sobre su tienda de salud y belleza ubicada en McAllen.
La tienda es una farmacia de remedios curativos naturales con productos de autocuidado, entre otros artículos naturales.
Ubicación de la tienda: 1624 N. 10th Street Suite #2, McAllen, Texas 78501
Instagram: @sageapothecaryco
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
