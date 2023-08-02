x

Farmers Concerned With Invasive Bugs as Fall Season Starts

LASARA - As the weather cools, different types of bugs target Valley crops.

Lasara hay farmer Israel Salazar says he uses pesticides to keep the insects at bay.

He reached out to 5OYS to find out who he can call for help with invasive species.

USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service office workers are available to help.

Farmers Concerned With Invasive Bugs as Fall Season Starts
4 years ago Sunday, October 07 2018 Oct 7, 2018 Sunday, October 07, 2018 10:08:44 PM CDT October 07, 2018
