Fatal Auto-Pedestrian Crash Under Investigation Near Progreso

NEAR PROGRESO – A fatal auto-pedestrian crash is under investigation near Progreso.

According to DPS Lieutenant Johnny Hernandez, it happened on Gonzalez Street around 5:30 Saturday morning.

An investigation shows a pick-up truck hit a 35-year-old man who was walking in the same direction.

The victim, Jorge Gerardo Delgadillo was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated.