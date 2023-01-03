Fatal Auto-Pedestrian Crash Under Investigation Near Progreso
NEAR PROGRESO – A fatal auto-pedestrian crash is under investigation near Progreso.
According to DPS Lieutenant Johnny Hernandez, it happened on Gonzalez Street around 5:30 Saturday morning.
An investigation shows a pick-up truck hit a 35-year-old man who was walking in the same direction.
The victim, Jorge Gerardo Delgadillo was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
