Fatal Crash in McAllen Under Investigation

MCALLEN--A fatal crash out of McAllen is under investigation.

The crash happened around 1:45 a.m. on Jackson Road south of Whalen road. DPS' preliminary investigation revealed a 2014 Chevy Silverado was traveling southbound on Jackson road when the driver veered left and crossed the northbound lanes. He collided with a concrete fence. It's unknown why the driver hit the fence.

The driver, 38-year-old Raul Esqueda Jr. of Pharr, died at the scene. No one else was in the car.

