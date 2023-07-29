Fatal Crash in McAllen Under Investigation
MCALLEN--A fatal crash out of McAllen is under investigation.
The crash happened around 1:45 a.m. on Jackson Road south of Whalen road. DPS' preliminary investigation revealed a 2014 Chevy Silverado was traveling southbound on Jackson road when the driver veered left and crossed the northbound lanes. He collided with a concrete fence. It's unknown why the driver hit the fence.
The driver, 38-year-old Raul Esqueda Jr. of Pharr, died at the scene. No one else was in the car.
