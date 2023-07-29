x

Fatal Crash in McAllen Under Investigation

Related Story

MCALLEN--A fatal crash out of McAllen is under investigation.
     The crash happened around 1:45 a.m. on Jackson Road south of Whalen road. DPS' preliminary investigation revealed a 2014 Chevy Silverado was traveling southbound on Jackson road when the driver veered left and crossed the northbound lanes. He collided with a concrete fence. It's unknown why the driver hit the fence.
     The driver, 38-year-old Raul Esqueda Jr. of Pharr, died at the scene. No one else was in the car.
 

News
DPS Investigating Fatal Crash in McAllen
DPS Investigating Fatal Crash in McAllen
MCALLEN--A fatal crash out of McAllen is under investigation. The crash happened around 1:45 a.m. on Jackson Road south of... More >>
5 years ago Saturday, September 09 2017 Sep 9, 2017 Saturday, September 09, 2017 4:14:32 PM CDT September 09, 2017
Radar
7 Days