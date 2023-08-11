Fatal shooting in Laguna Heights under investigation

A homicide investigating is underway in Laguna Heights following the discovery of a lifeless body with apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to a report of a subject who had been shot at the 200 block of Adams Street on Tuesday, where they encountered the body of Christopher James De Leon, 27.

De Leon’s body had apparent gunshot wounds, according to the sheriff’s office.

No suspects have been identified, a news release stated.

Anyone with any information related to the shooting is urged to call Cameron County Crime Stoppers at 956-350-5551.