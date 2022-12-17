Fatal Shooting Involving Border Patrol Agent Under Investigation
WESLACO – The Border Patrol agent who fatally shot a woman near Laredo is on administrative leave.
The incident happened at noon Wednesday near Laredo.
The agency says the 15-year veteran shot at a group of people suspected of being in the U.S. illegally after he claims they charged at him.
The shooting is now under investigation by Texas Rangers and FBI.
Watch the news clip above for more information.
