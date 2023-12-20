Father of boy who died in accidental shooting turns himself in to Elsa police

The father of a 3-year-old boy who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound turned himself in to the Elsa Police Department Thursday morning.

Salvador Domingo Duenez Jr. was arraigned on one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, according to the Elsa Police Department. Duenez's bond was set at $25,000.

Police issued an arrest warrant for Duenez on Wednesday, days after police responded to the 200 block of Begonia Street Monday afternoon and found Troy Blue Dueñes, 3, had suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. He died from his injuries after arriving at DHR Health in Edinburg.

“During the investigation, it was discovered that the victim had found an unsecured and loaded firearm in a bedroom belonging to an adult family member, and evidence at the scene [led] investigators to believe that the child may have accidentally shot himself, “a news release from the Elsa Police Department said at the time. “An autopsy confirmed that the wound was consistent with being self-inflicted.”

According to Elsa police Chief Robert McGinnis, the firearm Duenez is charged with illegally possessing is the same gun that killed the 3-year-old boy.