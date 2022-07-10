Father of RGV Murdered Teen Shot

RIO GRANDE CITY--The father of a Rio Grande City teen found murdered this summer has been shot. It is unknown if the incident is related to his son's case.

According to Rio Grande City Police Assistant Chief Jose Solis, Casimiro Olivarez survived the shooting but is in the hospital with serious injuries. Olivarez was struck multiple times.

Solis says the shooting took place at 12:05 Saturday morning on Coyote Drive in a Rio Grande City neighborhood. Solis says Olivarez was traveling toward his home in a car. The shots were then fired at him from what was believed to be a white SUV, possibly a Jeep Liberty.

Authorities have charged four suspects in connection with the death of Casimiro Olivarez' teenage son Chayse. A pre-trial date in the murder case of Chayse Olivarez is set for January.

A neighbor of Casimiro Olivarez says the incident disturbed an otherwise peaceful street. He says it's the only shooting he has seen on his block.

G. Allen Ramirez has spent the last 14 years raising his family in Rio Grande City. He says the shooting last night shook him up.

"I mean it's scary especially since I have a young son. We heard the shots last night, didn't know that this had happened, but it felt like somebody was banging on our walls," says Ramirez.

Ramirez notes he and his neighbors are close. He has seen the Olivarez family go through a lot.

"It is disturbing because I know the family and the family is a good family," he adds.

Ramirez says he always likes to see justice served.

"I hope that Mr. Olivarez recovers and I hope that they arrest whoever did this," he says.

Rio Grande City Assistant Police Chief Jose Solis spoke with CHANNEL FIVE NEWS off-camera. He says the scene of the shooting has been thoroughly investigated. Police have been trying to figure out if the case is related to the murder of Chayse Olivarez or an isolated incident.

Solis adds anyone with information on this case is asked to call Rio Grande City Police at 956-487-8892.

