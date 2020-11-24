FBI issues warning on online scammers during the holiday season

With the holidays approaching soon, the FBI has issued a warning on scammers trying to steal information.

FBI Public Affairs Officer Michelle Lee said she thinks with COVID that there's going to be even a bigger increase in online purchases and unfortunately with that I think we are also going to see an increase in the percentage of fraudulent transactions.

"Some folks like to use credit card information knowing the credit card company is going to give them protection if it was a transaction that was not authorized,” Lee said.

Here are some tips to look out for:

• Avoid setting passwords to automatic sign in or purchase.

• Keep your firewall turned on.

• Turn off your computer.

• Keep an eye on what you download.

• Avoid random pop ups.

• Avoid opening unknown attachments.

