FBI: 'Suspicious package' at Social Security office in McAllen determined not a threat, scene cleared

A "suspicious package" found at the Social Security office in McAllen on Friday has been determined not a threat, according to Special Agent Michelle Lee, a public affairs officer for the FBI.

The FBI, Federal Protective Services, McAllen police, Texas DPS and the McAllen Fire Department responded to the scene located at 3004 N. McColl Road.

People in nearby buildings were evacuated or moved to a safer location.

After an investigation, authorities determined the package was not a threat.

The scene has been cleared.