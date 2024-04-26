FBI Warns Geo-Tagging Feature on Phones Could Pose Danger

WESLACO – The FBI is warning parents to be cautious about the pictures their children post online.

Photos could pose a danger if the geo-location feature is enabled, according to the FBI.

KRGV’s Trason Bragg spoke with Cyber Security Expert Abel Segovia to find out what steps to take to ensure privacy is not compromised.

"When your geo-location is enabled, basically it tracks your location of where you standing at that moment when you take the picture,” says Segovia.

He says disabling the feature is easy to do.

