x

FBI Warns Geo-Tagging Feature on Phones Could Pose Danger

Related Story

WESLACO – The FBI is warning parents to be cautious about the pictures their children post online.

Photos could pose a danger if the geo-location feature is enabled, according to the FBI.

 KRGV’s Trason Bragg spoke with Cyber Security Expert Abel Segovia to find out what steps to take to ensure privacy is not compromised.

"When your geo-location is enabled, basically it tracks your location of where you standing at that moment when you take the picture,” says Segovia.

He says disabling the feature is easy to do.

Watch the video above for the full story.

News
FBI Warns Geo-Tagging Feature on Phones Could...
FBI Warns Geo-Tagging Feature on Phones Could Pose Danger
WESLACO – The FBI is warning parents to be cautious about the pictures their children post online. Photos could pose... More >>
5 years ago Thursday, August 09 2018 Aug 9, 2018 Thursday, August 09, 2018 8:34:40 PM CDT August 09, 2018
Radar
7 Days