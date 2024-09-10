FD Roosevelt Elementary Students, Staff Being Relocated
WESLACO – The Weslaco Independent School District says students and staff from an elementary school will be relocated following last month’s floods.
Board members say more than 500 students enrolled at FD Roosevelt Elementary will be moved while they work to repair damages left behind by floodwaters.
Staff will also be distributed to other campuses to stay in compliance with state guidelines.
Watch the video above for more information.
