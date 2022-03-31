FDA expected to approve fourth COVID shot for 50 and older

The fourth shot of the COVID vaccine could soon become available across the U.S.

The Food and Drug Administration could approve the fourth dose for those 50 years and older on Tuesday.

Antonio Lozano already got a call from DHR hospital to get the fourth dose of the COVID vaccine.

DHR Health's Dr. Federico Vallejo says if you recently got COVID and you're healthy, you don't need the shot quite yet.

"People that had omicron, meaning, if they had COVID from December to this day, there is a very good chance - 99 percent - that it was omicron,” Dr. Vallejo said. “They would have protections against this new variant that is coming that is BA2."

Doctors are urging those older than 50 years old, those who got their booster shot more than five months ago and have risk factors such as diabetes, obesity, kidney failure, cancer or HIV that has not been treated to get the second booster shot.