FDA Program Regulating Imported Seafood Making Progress

WESLACO – A program from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration which regulates and tests imported seafood is making progress.

New regulations were added by the FDA in May.

Before shrimp was added to the list, less than one percent of imported shrimp was tested.

The latest stats show nearly eight percent of refusals were from antibiotics found in shrimp.

