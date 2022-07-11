x

Fecha límite para el cambio de  registro de votantes

Related Story

Preste mucha atención si usted quiere un cambio en su comunidad, habrá elecciones locales en menos de un mes, pero no deje pasar la fecha límite para registrarse. 

¿Santiago Caicedo, desde Edinburg nos dice si esto aplica  también a las personas que cambiaron de domicilio?

Si vive en el condado Hidalgo y tiene alguna duda o quiere hace un  cambio a su registro de votante puede llamar al (956)318-2570.

Departamento de Elecciones condado Cameron

956-544-0809

https://www.cameroncountytx.gov/elections/index.php/sample-ballots-2/https://www.cameroncountytx.gov/elections/index.php/sample-ballots-2/

Departamento de Elecciones condado Hidalgo

956-318-2570

https://www.hidalgocounty.us/2945/2021-Constitutional-Amendment-and-Local-

Departamento de Elecciones condado Willacy 

956-689-2387

http://www.translatetheweb.com/?from=en&to=es&refd=www.translatoruser.net&dl=en&rr=DC&a=http%3a%2f%2fwww.co.willacy.tx.us%2fpage%2fwillacy.Elections

http://www.translatetheweb.com/?from=en&to=es&refd=www.translatoruser.net&dl=en&rr=DC&a=http%3a%2f%2fwww.co.willacy.tx.us%2fpage%2fwillacy.Elections

Vea el video para el reportaje completo 

News
Fecha límite para el cambio de  registro...
Fecha límite para el cambio de  registro de votantes
Preste mucha atención si usted quiere un cambio en su comunidad, habrá elecciones locales en menos de un mes, pero... More >>
9 months ago Thursday, September 23 2021 Sep 23, 2021 Thursday, September 23, 2021 5:22:00 PM CDT September 23, 2021
Radar
7 Days