Fecha límite para el cambio de registro de votantes
Preste mucha atención si usted quiere un cambio en su comunidad, habrá elecciones locales en menos de un mes, pero no deje pasar la fecha límite para registrarse.
¿Santiago Caicedo, desde Edinburg nos dice si esto aplica también a las personas que cambiaron de domicilio?
Si vive en el condado Hidalgo y tiene alguna duda o quiere hace un cambio a su registro de votante puede llamar al (956)318-2570.
Departamento de Elecciones condado Cameron
956-544-0809
https://www.cameroncountytx.gov/elections/index.php/sample-ballots-2/https://www.cameroncountytx.gov/elections/index.php/sample-ballots-2/
Departamento de Elecciones condado Hidalgo
956-318-2570
https://www.hidalgocounty.us/2945/2021-Constitutional-Amendment-and-Local-
Departamento de Elecciones condado Willacy
956-689-2387
http://www.translatetheweb.com/?from=en&to=es&refd=www.translatoruser.net&dl=en&rr=DC&a=http%3a%2f%2fwww.co.willacy.tx.us%2fpage%2fwillacy.Elections
http://www.translatetheweb.com/?from=en&to=es&refd=www.translatoruser.net&dl=en&rr=DC&a=http%3a%2f%2fwww.co.willacy.tx.us%2fpage%2fwillacy.Elections
