x

Federal funding to go towards water upgrades in Brownsville

By: Claudia Garcia

Related Story

Congressman Vicente Gonzalez announced more than $5 million in funding for Brownsville Public Utilities Board.

The money will be used to expand and upgrade the Authority Brackish Groundwater Treatment Facility. BPUB will build two new water wells and upgrade 20 existing groundwater wells.

This will greatly improve water quality and capacity.

The money to fund all this comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

News
Federal funding to go toward water upgrades...
Federal funding to go toward water upgrades in Brownsville
Congressman Vicente Gonzalez announced more than $5 million in funding for Brownsville Public Utilities Board. The money will be... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, February 05 2025 Feb 5, 2025 Wednesday, February 05, 2025 10:23:00 AM CST February 05, 2025
Radar
7 Days