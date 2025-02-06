Federal funding to go towards water upgrades in Brownsville
Congressman Vicente Gonzalez announced more than $5 million in funding for Brownsville Public Utilities Board.
The money will be used to expand and upgrade the Authority Brackish Groundwater Treatment Facility. BPUB will build two new water wells and upgrade 20 existing groundwater wells.
This will greatly improve water quality and capacity.
The money to fund all this comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
