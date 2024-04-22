Federal Gov't Releases Immigrants from Brownsville Shelter

BROWNSVILLE – The release of immigrants from Border Patrol custody continues.

On Tuesday morning a shelter in Brownsville received a group of nearly 70 people which included mothers, pregnant women, and children.

Good Neighbor Settlement House normally helps about 20 immigrants a day, but they're normally dropped off by ICE at the bus station in Brownsville.

The group from Tuesday was taken directly to the shelter by Border Patrol.

When the group arrived, they received food, some medical attention, an opportunity to rest and shower.

The main difference is that now the shelter is helping coordinate their travel arrangements.

Belinda Bradford, a staff member at the shelter, says, "Because of the overwhelming space in the detention center, they release them to the churches directly so that way the families can contact those churches and make their arrangements at that location."

The shelter was advised to expect such a release since last week.

The advance notice helped them prepare by adding two additional phone lines.

Now, they have four phones they offer to those who need to arrange their travel.

The City of Brownsville is also providing shuttle services through their Office of Emergency Management to help drive people to the bus stations.

The shelter faced budget problems after losing financing last year when donors did not agree with the decision to help immigrants.

They say they're managing in spite of a $2,000-$3,000 monthly increase in costs for supplies.

Volunteers are needed as are supplies like: shoelaces, belts, backpacks, deodorant, diapers, formula, and monetary donations.