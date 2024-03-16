x

Federal judge to oversee lawsuit filed by Edinburg police chief

A federal court judge will now oversee the whistleblower lawsuit filed earlier this month by Edinburg police Chief Cesar Torres against the city of Edinburg and multiple city officials.

A conference hearing on the scheduled was originally scheduled for Monday but was moved to July 1 after the defendants filed a motion to have the case heard in federal court.

In the lawsuit, Torres alleges he was given an ultimatum by the city: resign or be fired for reporting criminal conduct - by another Edinburg police officer - to the FBI.   

About a month later, a judge signed a temporary restraining order prohibiting the city from firing Torres until the FBI investigation is over.

The city of Edinburg is challenging that order.   

Officials said they requested Torres' resignation a day after an independent arbitrator ruled the chief had discriminated against officers in the department. 

Tuesday, May 18 2021
