Federal Law Enforcement Monitoring Southbound Traffic at Ports of Entry

HIDALGO – Escalating violence across the border has federal law enforcement keeping a closer eye on suspicious activity going south of the border.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection say their main goal is to prevent anything that shouldn’t be in the country from getting in.

“It’s common knowledge that a lot of the weapons that get smuggled into Mexico are being done by the southern border,” says Hidalgo Port of Entry Public Affairs Officer Phil Barrera.

He says they utilize different tactics, including K-9 units and non-intrusive technology, to detect narcotics, money, firearms and human smuggling activity.

