Feds Waive Laws to Expedite Border Wall Project

SAN BENITO – The feds are waiving laws to advance the border wall project.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen announced Tuesday that 28 environmental laws will be waived to allow the “expeditious construction of the barriers”.

Plans are in place to close a total of 11 gaps along the border fence in Cameron County.

Nielsen says the government will fill the gaps by building moving gates and roads in those areas.

