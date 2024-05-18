Felony vaping charges dropped for Brownsville ISD students following completion of intervention program

Seven Brownsville ISD students took part in a “life changing” program that wiped their THC vape arrests from their records.

Juan Compean is one of the students who successfully completed the Learn, Educate, Appreciate, and Develop program.

“It made me a better person,” Compean said.

The nine-month program started in 2020 by the Cameron County District Attorney's Office after an increase in the number of students caught with THC vape pens on campus, according to previous reports.

Compean also credits the LEAD program with getting his grades up.

During a Thursday ceremony to mark the completion of the program, the students took their indictment and ripped it up.

“It felt amazing because ripping that paper made me realize I got to move on, forget about the past,” Compean said.

Students must complete the nine-month program with their parents. It involves six sessions with talks from judges and doctors about the dangers and consequences of vaping.

Students must also complete community service, be drug tested randomly and go through physical training.

“It was a challenge, and they lived up to it,” Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz said.

The next program will kick off in August.

Watch the video above for the full story.