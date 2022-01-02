FEMA Helping Rockport Residents Impacted by Hurricane

ROCKPORT – The Federal Emergency Management Agency is now on the ground after Hurricane Harvey took direct aim at coastal areas of east Texas.

In Corpus Christi, things look fairly normal. But heading north on the Nueces Bay Causeway, conditions deteriorate quickly.

A CHANNEL 5 NEWS crew was in Rockport Tuesday morning and saw a community devastated by the strong winds that pushed in from the Gulf.

Of the nearly 11,000 people living in Rockport, about 60 percent were evacuated. Many others decided to stay put.

FEMA spokesperson Marty Bahamonde said they stepped in to offer help by bringing in food, water and supplies.

“The damages there are extraordinary. The infrastructure is really impacted. Homes are impacted. So, we’re going to be here for a long time, because this is going to be a long recovery,” he said. “People need to realize that this isn’t going to happen overnight, that they’re going to be back to normal. We will be here for a long time to make sure that people get back on their feet, and get the assistance that they need.”

Though generators may be helping them receive power, people in the area said it’s still very difficult to live there. Access to food has become very difficult since power is out and sewer services are at standstill.