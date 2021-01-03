FEMA: Make Additional Plans for Disabled Family Members
WESLACO – The federal government wants people to plan accordingly for disabled family members in case of an emergency.
Federal Emergency Management Agency representatives say this includes transportation and medical arrangements.
Most importantly, they want you to make sure medical records are in a safe place, including paperwork for service animals.
