FEMA Officials Tour Valley Areas Affected by Floods

HARLINGEN - The Federal Emergency Management Agency flood damage assessment is on hold; teams will be back out Wednesday.

Several days after the heavy rain storm, people are only just starting to bounce back.

Raquel Macias lives behind a small lake in Harlingen.

Macias tells us she started to see municipal and aid groups coming through her neighborhood Monday.

“The Red Cross they were taking notes," she says.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS spoke to Red Cross.

They tell us the photos and notes they take will be forwarded to the federal government when they do their own assessment of the affected areas.

A FEMA representative confirmed staff was assessing damage in Cameron County for the purposes of a possible disaster declaration.

FEMA says the damage assessment isn't just going to be done by them, but also officials with the Small Business Administration and with the State of Texas.

The agency is also set to survey areas in Hidalgo and Willacy counties.

