x

FEMA Scales Back Weekend Hours of Operation

Related Story

WESLACO – The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Wednesday that they’re scaling back operations in the Rio Grande Valley.

FEMA disaster centers will still open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday thru Friday.

The changes come on the weekends.

On Saturdays, they’ll be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the centers will not be open on Sundays anymore.

The changes apply to the three centers in Hidalgo County and the one center in Cameron County.

Watch the news clip above for more information.

News
FEMA Scales Back Weekend Hours of Operation
FEMA Scales Back Weekend Hours of Operation
WESLACO – The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Wednesday that they’re scaling back operations in the Rio Grande Valley. FEMA... More >>
4 years ago Wednesday, August 01 2018 Aug 1, 2018 Wednesday, August 01, 2018 11:47:35 AM CDT August 01, 2018
Radar
7 Days