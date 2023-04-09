FEMA Scales Back Weekend Hours of Operation
Related Story
WESLACO – The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Wednesday that they’re scaling back operations in the Rio Grande Valley.
FEMA disaster centers will still open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday thru Friday.
The changes come on the weekends.
On Saturdays, they’ll be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the centers will not be open on Sundays anymore.
The changes apply to the three centers in Hidalgo County and the one center in Cameron County.
Watch the news clip above for more information.
News
WESLACO – The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Wednesday that they’re scaling back operations in the Rio Grande Valley. FEMA... More >>
News Video
-
Mission Walmart briefly evacuated after lint in HVAC unit catches on fire,...
-
Former Edinburg CISD teacher arrested on drug charge out on bond
-
Edinburg police: Driver facing DWI charge after crashing into Hidalgo County Courthouse
-
X-ray technology being used at Veterans International Bridge in Brownsville
-
Brownsville couple arrested on charges of providing alcohol to minors during a...