FEMA Scales Back Weekend Hours of Operation

WESLACO – The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Wednesday that they’re scaling back operations in the Rio Grande Valley.

FEMA disaster centers will still open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday thru Friday.

The changes come on the weekends.

On Saturdays, they’ll be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the centers will not be open on Sundays anymore.

The changes apply to the three centers in Hidalgo County and the one center in Cameron County.

